BREAKING: NIMC workers suspend strike, to resume NIN enrolments
- 5 hours 38 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Workers of the National Identity Management Commission have
suspended the industrial action which they embarked upon on Thursday over the
fear of COVID-19 spread in the agency.
It was gathered that the workers decided to put the strike
on hold after a meeting with the Federal Government, where it was agreed that
the demands of the employees would be addressed.
The President, Association of Senior Civil Servants of
Nigeria, NIMC Unit, Asekokhai Lucky, confirmed the suspension of the strike to
our correspondent in Abuja.
He said workers of the commission across the country were
being contacted to resume work by Monday and begin the enrolment of citizens
for National Identity Numbers.
Details to come…
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles