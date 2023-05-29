Nigerian lady narrates how her baby daddy abandoned her after their baby died during delivery

A Nigerian lady has narrated how her baby daddy abandoned her after their baby died after she went through surgery.





@Grace_undiluted who disclosed that she wasn't ready to become a mother, said she decided to keep her pregnancy after her baby daddy who was excited about the news insisted on keeping the baby and even organized their introduction with a promise of having a wedding after their childbirth.





The Twitter user disclosed that she developed preeclampsia during pregnancy and underwent surgery. She however added that she was abandoned by her baby daddy after their baby died because the water in her womb dried out.

She wrote;





I was 2 months gone before I figured I was pregnant. Personally I wasn't ready to be a mother so I already made up my mind to abort the child but thought it right to inform him because he has the right to know. Surprisingly, the news got him excited and he insisted we keep the baby. He met with my people and we organized a family introduction ceremony and also made plans to properly get married once the baby is born and I moved in with him.

He was great just like he was throughout the 3 years of our courtship. In the third trimester of my pregnancy, I started having preeclampsia which was very serious and I registered in different hospitals. The best hospital was close to my mum's place so I had to move back in with my mom and this was during the lockdown so my baby Daddy couldn't come visit us. I passed through hell and nearly died.

I was scheduled to deliver on April 28 but I had to save the baby so I had a surgery on March but the baby couldn't still make it because the water in my womb already dried out. When my baby Daddy came around, he wasn't happy probably because that he didn't want me anymore. When I realized it was all about the baby, I went into depression. When ever I see my reflection in the mirror, looking at the scar on my stomach I feel I can go back in time.

My mom.went as far as going to his family to talk to them yet, he turned his back on me. But yes, I'm fine now, it's been months and I've picked up the pieces of myself but if I have a time machine, I will go back in time and change everything, erase the day I met Kunle just maybe, my life would be different

This is not fiction, it's reality.

