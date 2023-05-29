Court strikes out case filed against Lamido’s PDP faction





Jigawa State High Court sitting in Dutse has struck out a case filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Aminu Ringim lead faction, challenging the conduct of the party’s local government congress.

Jigawa State High court sitting in Dutse presided by Justice Musa Ubale issued the court order restricting the Sule Lamido lead faction from conducting the PDP’ Local Government and State Congress pending the court hearing.

In a fresh court order, Justice Musa Ubale struck out the case and ordered Lamido’s faction to go ahead and conduct the party congress.

The court order stated that “the matter deals with the Congress of the 1st dependent to choose or elect its leadership in the ward, local government and state levels in Jigawa, which is purely an intra-party dispute and thereafter not justiciable”

“No further proceeding would help the case, this matter is hereby dismissed” it stated.

Counsel to the defendants, Barrister Sule Umar said the court agreed with their argument challenging the competence of the suit and jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter.

Lead counsel to the plaintiff, Barrister Ibrahim Aliyu Nasarawa said the court has struck out the case on the ground that it is an intra-party matter and has no jurisdiction over the matter.

Barrister Nasarawa said they were going to appeal the verdict after reviewing the judgement.





