Home | News | General | Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi reveals what makes Everton better than Arsenal

- Alex Iwobi has bragged about the current Everton squad under Carlo Ancelotti

- The 24-year-old claims the Toffees are as good as all the Arsenal squad's he has featured in

- Everton are currently in seventh position on the log after 16 matches played so far

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Alex Iwobi is enjoying life under Carlo Ancelotti and the Everton winger has admitted that the current Toffees squad is as good as any of the Arsenal teams he played in.

The Nigerian international has been a regular under the Italian gaffer this season and has played in a defensive role to cover up for injured Seamus Coleman.

Alex Iwobi claims Everton squad is as good as any Arsenal team. Photo by Emma Simpson

Source: Getty Images

Iwobi missed Everton's opening match for 2021 to West Ham, where they lost by 1-0 to the London club at Goodison Park.

PAY ATTENTION:Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Paul Pogba attacks Man United boss Solskjaer for 1 big reason after EFL Cup defeat to Man City

However, the 24-year-old will be available for the Toffees FA Cup upcoming clash against League One side Rotherham.

Iwobi spoke about the current squad on Everton's Facebook page:

“I think we are good enough to compete in Europe.

“This Everton side is as good as the Arsenal teams I was in, 100%.

“We have talented, international players, in the team and on the bench.

“The chemistry in the dressing room is great.

“Seamus grabbed us together and said we could do better.

“We always discuss our potential and what we should be achieving.

“It is good to get every player’s idea on what they believe we can improve.

“We know we can give a lot more in games like those at Southampton and Newcastle – we see the quality in training every day.

“It needs to consistently come out on the pitch and all of us know we can improve and offer more.”

Ronaldo shares secret conversation he had with Anthony Joshua and it's inspiring

Everton are currently seventh on the Premier League table and have been strong contender for a top-four finish.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi who currently plays for Premier League giants Everton has taken to social media to share awesome photo of himself and family members celebrating Christmas.

Christians all over the world always celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25 of every year which has always been a colourful ceremony.

Alex Iwobi who has been impressive this term for Everton in the Premier League was spotted in joyous mood in the photo he posted with his mother, father and lovely sister.

3 interesting footballing moments between Maradona and Nigeria | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General