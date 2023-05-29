Home | News | General | After this Nigerian man got scholarship for his masters, see the 2 UK universities 'fighting' over his intelligence

- A Nigerian man, Henry Ibitolu, has made the nation proud as he was awarded a scholarship by two UK universities

- The man whose master's degree was also funded said that he feels blessed for the great opportunity he got in 2020

- Starting his programme, Ibitolu is hopeful of the many possibilities the future holds for him

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A Nigerian man, Henry Ibitolu, is starting his year on a very good foot as he got a joint-funded scholarship for his PhD in future cities engineering from both the University of Edinburgh and the University of Glasgow.

He said he is truly blessed to have secured the opportunity shortly after he completed a freely funded master’s degree.

Henry said that having to study at one of the top schools in the world is a big dream come true for him. It should be noted that the young man has started his programme and looks forward to the future with great hope.

Man who has been unemployed for 'long' finally gets a job, see what he did on his first day at work (photos)

The man said that he is grateful for the blessing. Photo source: Henry Ibitolu

Source: UGC

The Nigerian man added that he will explore methods to make cities more energy-efficient through the knowledge he will be gathered in both institutions.

A part of his post read:

“In a year filled with uncertainties, moving directly onto a funded Ph.D. upon completing a fully-funded MSc is a blessing I am forever grateful to God for.”

Below are some of the reactions his announcement got:

Eunice Ayemi said:

"Congratulations Henry Ibitolu, I am very happy for you. I also look forward to this kind of good news, I hope to get one soon. I really celebrate you, shine on!"

Samson Ogunfuyi said:

"I can't get tired of saying congratulations to all your wins, sir. I'm glad to celebrate this new milestone with you. Wishing you a smooth PhD journey."

Osman Jalloh said:

"You absolutely deserve everything bro. You're such an ambitious and driven person. All the best in your amazing endeavours."

Former president Obasanjo breaks the internet, shows amazing dance steps as he shakes his waist like a young man (photo, video)

Amidu Morrison said:

"It's a dream come true indeed, brother. May the good of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob guide and protect you throughout your Ph.D. program. Best of luck, and stay bless and safe!"

Christie Chime said:

"Congratulations on this bro! Wish you greater achievements ahead. Keep the fire burning!"

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another Nigerian, Yusuf Onayemi, graduated from a US school with his master’s degree.

The man said he bagged the honour in computer science and quantitative methods (predictive analysis).

Onayemi said he is very appreciative of the support he received from everyone who made the journey throughout his postgraduate pursuit easy at Austin Peay State University.

Forget Hushpuppi, check out 8 times Nigerians abroad made us proud | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General