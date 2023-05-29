Home | News | General | Breaking: Buhari finally reveals when insurgency war will be won

- Buhari has declared that the killings and kidnappings would end in Nigeria before the end of 2021

- The president made this in Abuja, the nation's capital, on Friday, January 8, after Jumáh service

- According to him, he would ensure the lives and property of every Nigerian is secured

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally given a timeline to end the war against Boko Haram and bandits in Nigeria.

The Nation reports that the president, who made this known on Friday, January 8, said the counter-insurgency war would be finished this year, 2021.

Legit.ng gathered that he called for prayers for the Armed Forces of Nigeria to enable them to end what they are doing.

Buhari, who spoke during the Juma’at Prayer for the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the national mosque, also assured that “this is a year of action and we will finish what we are doing.”

Former Senate president sends message to Buhari, reveals how to end insecurity

The president, who was represented by the defence minister, Major General Magashi Salihi said that what is happening in this country would soon be over.

He said:

"This year we will finish what we are doing; pray for us that we succeed.”

He said that the nation would continue to remember the heroic duties of members of the Armed Forces and would continue to pray for the repose of the souls of those that paid the supreme price defending the integrity of the nation.

Buhari also assured that the welfare and comfort of the families of the fallen heroes, as well as those who are still alive, will continue to get the priority of the government.

In his sermon, the chief Imam of the national mosque, Mohammed Kabiru Adams, prayed for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes.

He also prayed for an end to insurgency, banditry and other social vices plaguing the country.

How we rescued 103 captives from bandits - Katsina state govt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that following the high rate of insecurity in Nigeria, the former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, urged the federal government to end insurgency in Nigeria.

It was reported that President Muhammadu Buhari-led government should not be ashamed of approaching countries that have the capacity to help Nigeria secure her sovereignty, the citizenry as well as protect its nascent democracy.

Ekweremadu stated this during the inauguration of Abonnema Ring road in Akuku Toru local government area of the state on Thursday, January 7.

