Family convert their vehicle into a house that looks like mini palace, here's how they did it (photos, video)

- A family in the Netherlands have converted their van into a camp house, giving the vehicle a total transformation

- Resources on the internet came in handy when they were decorating its interior and picking out warm colours

- With the success achieved on the van, the family look forward to decorating more bigger vehicles in the future

A family of four have turned their old van into a mobile home to enable them to enjoy leisure travels without hassles.

In speaking with Insider, one of the children, Tom Hofker said that the family grew up in the van. He revealed that passenger vans are often heavily taxed in the Netherlands.

The renovation turned out so great beyond their expectation. What they thought would be a quick one became a big task that every member had to contribute to.

On his Instagram page, Tom said that it took them two whole months to complete the overhauling task. For the interior, he had to search the internet for ideas.

The family spent a whopping sum of $4,300 (N1,639,160) to give the van a stylish new look. His sister, Sanne Halke, said she is very happy about what they were able to achieve.

Since the renovation, the family has taken it on a tour to France. They said they love their new van irrespective of how small it is.

The family said they love fixing things themselves. Photos sources: sanniehofker, Insider

Source: Instagram

Sanne said:

"We put a lot of thought into the little details that make it feel homey. We really thought about the overall look."

Both siblings said that this is the first time they would be deploying their DIY knowledge in the house, adding that they make and fix virtually everything in their homes.

