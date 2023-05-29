Home | News | General | Tottenham boss Mourinho threatens to do 1 thing if further matches are postponed in Premier League

- Jose Mourinho has stated that Tottenham will not play too many tight rescheduled matches

- Spurs has had their fixture against Fulham postponed due to coronavirus concerns recently

- Mourinho's men will face non-league side Marine in the FA Cup at the weekend

Jose Mourinho has warned the English FA Tottenham will refuse to play two midweek matches again as their postponed games maybe rescheduled, Mirror.

The Lily Whites had their London derby against Fulham was recently shifted forward and the upcoming game against Aston Villa next week could be postponed due to the pandemic.

The Special One played two Premier League games, a Carabao Cup tie and a Europa League match within the space of seven days at the start of the season.

"The only thing we can say is that what we did in the beginning of the season is impossible to repeat and we refuse to repeat. We would never accept to play seven matches in three weeks like we did before."

Spurs will be playing the FA Cup tie against Non-League side Marine at the weekend and are still contesting in the Europa League.

However, Mourinho is unmoved with the rearranged fixtures when his team will be hoping to avoid the biggest upset in FA Cup history when his side take on eighth-tier Marine.

Mourinho said:

"It is a completely impossible position for a club to have three matches postponed, especially if that club plays in Europe,"

"We thought we might be having to play a game if we had only 14 players available from whole squad, including academy. We were prepared for that.

"We had positive cases. We cannot deny. Players, coaches, other staff. We have had problems."

