BREAKING: This is when NIN enrolment will continue as NIMC workers suspend strike

Barely 24 hours after shunning their official duties over alleged poor welfare amid COVID-19 pandemic, the staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have suspended their strike action.

This was made known by the president of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) NIMC unit, Asekokhai Lucky, on Friday, January 8, in Abuja, The Punch reports.

Legit.ng recalls that officials of NIMC decided to embark on a nationwide strike beginning from Thursday, January 7.

The NIMC staff who staged a protest on Thursday complained that they were denied allowances and a suitable working condition.

The leader of the protest in Bayelsa, Paul Soroh, lamented that as personnel work hard to ensure all Nigerians get their National Identification Number (NIN), the federal government on its part has failed to provide necessary tools for them to carry out their duties efficiently.

But in a U-turn development, Lucky said the strike was suspended after a meeting between the leadership of the agency and the representatives of the federal government.

According to him, workers of the commission across the country were being contacted to resume work by Monday, January 11, and begin the enrolment of citizens for the NIN.

Meanwhile, with the February 9 deadline given on the full linkage of NIN with Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) drawing closer, there are indications that the process may not be fully materialised for some reasons, Legit.ng's findings revealed.

According to findings, the NIN process is being hindered nationwide, and this is as a result of a shortage of facilities that can cater for the large number of Nigerians who are ready to enrol.

Another reason is inadequate handling of the process by the licensed centres approved by the federal government across the country.

Some of the new equipment brought from abroad are not being fully utilised by the staff of NIMC due to lack of proper training on effective handling.

