Arteta in trouble as top Arsenal star dumps the Gunners, joins another big European side

- Matthew Macey has completed a move to Hibernian from Arsenal

- Lack of active playing time forced the English goalkeeper out of the Gunners

- Arsenal are currently occupying 11th position on the Premier League table

Premier League giants Arsenal have confirmed the departure of English goalkeeper Matthew Macey who has joined Hibernian after finding first team game at the Emirates difficult.

Macey joined the Gunners at the age of 17 from lower League side Bristol Rovers in October 2013 and was drafted to the second team at the Emirates stadium.

The 26-year-old waited for four years before he got his first team appearance for the Gunners which was in a 2-1 win over Norwich City.

He enjoyed a number of loan spells most recently a successful period with Plymouth Argyle for the 2018/19 season during which time he was a regular for the League One giants.

According to the confirmation by Arsenal, the Premier League giants wished Matthew Macey good luck on his future career in football.

''From everyone at Arsenal, we would like to thank Matt for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for the next chapter in his career with Hibernian.''

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently occupying 11th position on the Premier League table with 23 points after 17 games played so far.

The Gunners will be facing Newcastle in their next game.

Matthew Macey, English goalkeeper, joins Hibernian from Arsenal. Photo by David Price

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Julian Draxler who is a German professional footballer currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain emerged as transfer target for Premier League side Arsenal.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been under pressure so far this season in the Premier League due to his wards' poor performance in the topflight.

Julian Draxler's current contract at Arsenal will be expiring in the coming summer and there have been no talk of the club extending his deal.

According to the report on transfer market, Arsenal's main target this month is Julian Brandt who is currently playing for Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund would be willing to let Brandt leave on loan should a lucrative offer be made in the January transfer window by the Gunners' chiefs.

The Gunners previously wanted Lyon’s Houssem Aouar and Dominik Szoboszlai who eventually joined RB Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg.

