Armed Forces Remembrance: Buhari says fallen heroes will always be remembered

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, said that the contributions of the nation’s fallen heroes will always be remembered for the supreme price they paid to protect the territorial integrity of the country.

The President made the remarks at the Special Juma’at Prayer for the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Buhari, who was represented by the Special Guest of Honour, the Minister of Defense, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi noted that the country would always remember them, and being a historical day to the nation.

“It is not possible for Nigerians, especially the Armed Forces to forget them in any situation we found ourselves in life, and as a country.

“The sacrifices they have made will always be remembered for. And as you can all see, the special prayer is the religious aspect of it, and one of the many activities lined up to honour and remember them.

“On the 15th we are going to lay the wreath, we will also pray for them, for eternal rest, “he said.

Buhari, however, encouraged those living, the gallant officers to continue with their courageous tendencies in ensuring that the country remained an indivisible corporate entity for the peaceful co-existence of all.

The president, however, promised that the security challenges facing the country at the moment would soon be a thing of the past.

“By the special grace of Allah, the country will soon get out of its present challenges, insecurity and otherwise,” the president said.

Buhari also noted that the country started the celebration a long time ago, by launching the emblem.

“So, we have lengthy activities lined up to honour them which normally terminates on Jan. 15th of every year”.

He promised to prioritise the welfare, comfort, and anything that the family of the fallen heroes requires, adding that the country would continue to do that for those they left behind.

“I prayed for the military to be able to finish what they are doing and I have no doubt that they will succeed.

“I urged Nigerians to be prayerful for us to get out of our present situation so that the country can be at peace, and bounce back again on the part of progress.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Dr Muhammed Adam, said with prayer and sacrifices, the country would come out of its present situation.

Adam, however, condoled with the family of the fallen heroes, praying to the almighty Allah to forgive their shortcoming and grant them paradise.

The Chief Imam also commended the gallant military officers in their quest in making sure that the country remained one indivisible entity.

“They protect the territorial integrity of the country, internally and externally they make sure that peace reign supreme in the country. Therefore, we pray for Allah to reward them abundantly, guide them aright in the discharging their responsibilities.

“I pray for those who lost their lives in the course of their duty for Allah to have mercy on their souls, accommodate them into His paradise.

“And those alive, may He be with them, wherever they are and I pray to Him to bring peace and stability to the country so that every Nigerian can go about their legitimate business.

“I also pray to Allah to end insurgency and other criminality in the country in no distant time,” he said.

