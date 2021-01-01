Home | News | General | Trump says ‘I will not be going’ to Biden’s inauguration
Nigeria lacks facilities for vaccine trials,says Tomori
Court issues warrant for arrest of a ‘fake’ King in Delta 

Trump says ‘I will not be going’ to Biden’s inauguration



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 44 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

Biden's inauguration

Biden's inauguration

President Donald Trump said Friday he would not attend his successor Joe Biden’s inauguration after repeatedly rejecting the election result as a fraud and his supporters violently storming the US Capitol in Washington.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted, without giving a reason for not attending.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 120