Trump says ‘I will not be going’ to Biden’s inauguration
- 4 hours 44 minutes ago
President Donald Trump said Friday he would not attend his successor Joe Biden’s inauguration after repeatedly rejecting the election result as a fraud and his supporters violently storming the US Capitol in Washington.
“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted, without giving a reason for not attending.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021
