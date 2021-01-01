Home | News | General | Trump says ‘I will not be going’ to Biden’s inauguration

President Donald Trump said Friday he would not attend his successor Joe Biden’s inauguration after repeatedly rejecting the election result as a fraud and his supporters violently storming the US Capitol in Washington.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted, without giving a reason for not attending.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

