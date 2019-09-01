Home | News | General | Gov Sule loses aide , describes death as colossal lost

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama – Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state Friday described the dead of his special Assistant on Development Control, Architect Stanley Buba as a colossal lost to the state and the immediate families.

Governor Sule in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra to the family of the deceased said the state and the APC governnent have lost a committed and dedicated member of the ruling party in the state.

According to the statement, Governor Sule expressed deep sadness over the sudden death of Stanley Buba whose selfless sacrifice would be greately missed.

“The demise of the former Local Government Chairman and Special Assistant to the Governor on Development Control is not only a painful personal loss but a loss to the people of Akwanga local government and the state at large”.

The statement added that “Arc. Buba was a committed community and youth leader, grassroots mobiliser, seasoned politician and a fearless lover of the state whose selfless service will be sorely missed.”

The Governor who condoled the immediate family of the deceased, the APC family and the entire state. prayed God to rest the soul of Stanley Buba and give all the courage to bear the loss

Architect Stanley Buba was a one time Akwanga Local government Chairman, one time State care taker Committee chairman of CPC.

