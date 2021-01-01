Home | News | General | Armed Forces Remembrance: Makinde stresses importance of Nation’s unity
Armed Forces Remembrance: Makinde stresses importance of Nation's unity



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 44 minutes ago
Makinde
Governor Seyi Makinde

By Adeola Badru

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has stressed the need for all Nigerians to work towards sustaining the nation’s unity and peaceful coexistence, just as the country celebrates the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.
The governor, stated this during the Special Jumat Service, held at the Oja-Oba Central Mosque, Ibadan, to mark the remembrance day,
Makinde, who was represented at the occasion by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, stressed that the unity of Nigeria as a nation is non-negotiable.
He urged Nigerians to be patient and never give up, assuring that the country would soon be a better place, saying: “the country is a great nation.”
The governor further appreciated the contributions of the ex-servicemen to the unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.
He reiterated the commitment of the state government to always support the ex-servicemen and families of the gallant fallen heroes.
In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdul-Ganiyu Agbotomokekere, who prayed for families of the ex-servicemen especially, the fallen heroes, urged those still in the active service not to relent in protecting the territorial integrity of the country and provision of safety for the lives and property of the citizens.
The state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Mrs Fausat Sanni and representatives of the Nigerian Army, Custom Service, Nigerian Correctional Service, Immigration Service,  Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, Federal Road Safety Commission, attended the special Jumat service.
