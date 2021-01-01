Home | News | General | I won’t attend Biden’s inauguration – Trump

US President Donald Trump has, on Friday, said he will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021.

He said this a day after Biden’s Electoral College win was certified by a joint session of the US Congress..

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The President had earlier issued a broadcast saying he’s now focused on delivering a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.

He also addressed the invasion of the US Capitol by his supporters who were egged on by his claims of widespread voter fraud in the election of November 3, 2020.

He said, “I’ll like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol. Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem. I immediately deployed the National Guard and Federal Law Enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. America is and must always be a nation of law and order.

“The demonstrators who infiltrated the nation’s Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.

“We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high. Now temper must be cooled and calm restored. We must get on with the business of America.

‌

“My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to content the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing, I was fighting to defend America’s democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections.

“Now, Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensure a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.

“2020 has been a challenging time for our people. A menacing pandemic has abandoned the lives of our citizens, isolated millions in their homes, damaged our economy and claimed countless lives.

“Defeating this pandemic and rebuilding the greatest economy on earth will require all of us working together. It will require our renewed emphasis on the civic values of patriots, faith charity, community and family, We must revitalise the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that binds us all together as one national family.

“To the citizens of our country, serving as your president has been the honour of my lifetime.

“And to all of my wonderful supporters. I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning. Thank you and God bless America

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General