NFF could’ve replaced Rohr if he’s Nigerian – Ndubuisi

The first African coach to take a team to the European Champions League, Ndubuisi Egbo, has expressed concern over the poor treatment of black coaches abroad.

He complained that many black coaches were not given equal opportunities like their counterparts from other countries..

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper illustrated that Nigeria’s coach Gernot Rohr might have been removed by the Nigeria Football Federation if he was a Nigerian.

According to him, some Super Eagles coaches of Nigerian origin were not given much time before they were replaced.

Edujandon.com reports that many Nigerians had recently called for Rohr’s replacement over his inability to win any major trophy for Nigeria.

Backing the Nigerians’ concerns, the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, had also said, “The performance of the Super Eagles from their last two matches calls to question the suitability and competences of Technical Adviser, Rohr. Nigerian football deserves better. The needful will be done. Apologies to all football lovers.”

But NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, said, “His statistics speak volumes for him, so on what indexes do we want to sack him considering the contract recently signed by both parties.

“No matter how emotional and disappointed the fans are, there’s no basis to sack him now and he deserves to keep his job.”

Ndubisi, who rued his removal as FK Tirana’s coach, urged NFF to consider a black coach for the Super Eagles.

He said, “Look at Frank Lampard in Chelsea, he has lost many games but he is still there. If it was a person of colour. If he was not an English man a maximum of two to three games, he would have been out just as I was removed from my team after winning the Championship after 11 years.

“Like they are giving opportunity and chances to the german coach in Nigeria. He has been there for five years and he has not won any major trophy but they gave him the opportunity to continue. But look Amuneke was there and he was not given much time, Oliseh was there and not given time…

“This is our culture. Only an African coach can be able to do something with African teams. A Nigerian coach knows the culture of Nigeria. It is one of the things helping me to win trophies here. I know the culture and language.”

Rohr took charge of the Super Eagles in August 2016 and led the three-time African champions to a third-place finish at the 2019 African Cup of Nations – after the team had missed back to back tournaments in 2015 and 2017.

The Franco-German coach is believed to have recorded one of Nigeria’s worst results during his tenure after the Super Eagles blew away their 4-0 lead to draw 4-4 with Sierra Leone in November 2020.

