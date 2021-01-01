Home | News | General | “Unbelievable” Prophet Odumeje (Indaboski) Source Of Power Has Been Revealed (Details below)

The popular Nigerian prophet who refers to himself as the liquid metal, the lion himself, the Indabosky bahose, Prophet Odumeje, has revealed the source of his wealth.

In a video currently making the rounds on social media, Pastor Odumeje was asked in Igbo dialect to reveal the source of his wealth and his power to perform miracles.

The pastor siting the story in the bible where a fish gave Peter money, revealed that God is the source of his wealth and there’ s nothing anyone can do about it.

The pastor said God is a rich God and gives his riches to anyone serving him. Just like he gave to Solomon.

He said asking for tithe from members is a criminal act which he doesn’ t have the time for.

He does not ask for tithe from members and members in his church can testify about it

According to him, his business is showing the power of God which God has shown first through him, Indabosky.

The actress who accompanied the photos with a brief background on Uju, refuted claims going round the internet that the wife was the daughter of late Eddy Nawgu, who was a popular self- acclaimed prophet and an occult practitioner.

Due to his rather infamous reputation and Prophet Odumeje’ s suspicious rise to stardom despite his unorthodox ways of preaching, many people believe he got spiritual help from his wife whom they believe is Nawgu’ s daughter.

Well, Edochie in her caption stated in clear terms that Odumeje’ s strength comes from God and not his wife who is in fact not the daughter of Nawgu.

