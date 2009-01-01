NEW VIDEO: Wizkid enlists Burna Boy for ‘Ginger’ visuals

Ayodeji Balogun, Nigerian Afropop singer better known as Wizkid, has come through with the visuals for ‘Ginger’, a track off ‘Made in Lagos‘, his 2020 hit album.





The multiple-award winner took to his social media pages to announce the release of the project featuring Burna Boy, another music heavyweight, on Friday.

The less than four-minute video sees the music stars appealing to their women to give them the opportunity to express the depth of their love.

It also sees the singers flanked by different models who could be seen dancing and posing in different styles to further provide visual appeal.

“If you want make I ginger give me the kokoro. Ma ko je bi jollof anywhere I go. Je kan mo pe mo ma gbomo,” they could be heard singing in a mixture of Yoruba, English and Pidgin.

“Come make I come make I show you my kponono…Make I rub, make I love, make I rub. Make I touch up pon it make I rub around…like fine wine, say you sweet.”

Since its release, ‘Made in Lagos’ has continued to receive global recognition including being named as one of UK Guardian’s 50 Best Albums of 2020.

With several beautiful projects, awards and honourary mentions, Wizkid and Burna Boy have established themselves as household names in the Nigerian music industry.

Watch the video below:

