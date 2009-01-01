NEW VIDEO: Wizkid enlists Burna Boy for ‘Ginger’ visuals
- 12 hours 42 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Ayodeji Balogun, Nigerian Afropop singer better known as
Wizkid, has come through with the visuals for ‘Ginger’, a track off ‘Made in
Lagos‘, his 2020 hit album.
The multiple-award winner took to his social media pages to
announce the release of the project featuring Burna Boy, another music
heavyweight, on Friday.
The less than four-minute video sees the music stars
appealing to their women to give them the opportunity to express the depth of
their love.
It also sees the singers flanked by different models who
could be seen dancing and posing in different styles to further provide visual
appeal.
“If you want make I
ginger give me the kokoro. Ma ko je bi jollof anywhere I go. Je kan mo pe mo ma
gbomo,” they could be heard singing in a mixture of Yoruba, English and Pidgin.
“Come make I come make I show you my kponono…Make I rub,
make I love, make I rub. Make I touch up pon it make I rub around…like fine
wine, say you sweet.”
Since its release, ‘Made in Lagos’ has continued to receive
global recognition including being named as one of UK Guardian’s 50 Best Albums of 2020.
With several beautiful projects, awards and honourary
mentions, Wizkid and Burna Boy have established themselves as household names
in the Nigerian music industry.
Watch the video below:
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles