PDP does not make fake promises like APC – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has again mocked the All
Progressives Congress (APC).
He noted that unlike the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party
(PDP) does not make fake promises.
Wike spoke when he led ex-Deputy Senate President, Senator
Ike Ekweremadu, to inaugurate the Abonnema Ring Road in Akuku Toru Local
Government Area on Thursday.
He described allegations that his administration refused to
empower local contracting firms to handle projects as sheer falsehood.
“APC members have said I should mention those whom, locally,
we have empowered. OK Isokariari Company is a Rivers Company, they did Phase
One of Okochiri Road. They have also done this Abonnema Ring Road.
“Lubrik Construction Company Ltd is a local company too. As
we go on, we will begin to mention them. Our own is not to develop others
without developing our people. I’m happy with the contractor. We will continue
to engage you so that you’ll employ Rivers’ sons and daughters.
“You see how we have silenced them in the state. We
commissioned projects until the 24th of December 2020. We have started this
year since 4th January 2021. Let them tell their people to roll out their
projects and call people.
“For us, as a party and government, whatever promises we
make we must fulfil them. We are not a party that promises and fails or gives
excuses. We are a party that when we make a promise, we must fulfil the promise
because we owe it to the people.”
Wike reiterated that “the only hope this country has today
is the PDP”.
The governor added that the ring road served as an
alternative route in and out of Abonnema and Obonoma towns.
He announced that the adjoining mangrove would be dredged to
provide land to the people of Abonnema and Obonoma for future development.
In his remarks, Ekweremadu said Wike’s administration had
demonstrated equity and justice to Rivers people.
The lawmaker urged other governors and political leaders to
replicate such development in their states and at the national level.
