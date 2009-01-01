‘We’ll finish what we’re doing this year’ — Buhari speaks on fight against insecurity
President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to speed up efforts to
ensure that the fight against insecurity in the country comes to an end in
2021.
Buhari stated this on Friday, during the Juma’at prayer held
to commemorate the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the national mosque,
Abuja.
The president, who was represented by Bashir Magashi, the
defence minister, urged Nigerians to pray for the armed forces to enable them
achieve success in the fight against insurgency, banditry and kidnapping.
“This is a year of action and we will finish what we are
doing. What is happening in this country will soon be over,” he said.
“This year, we will
finish what we are doing; pray for us that we succeed.”
The president, noted that his administration always
prioritises the welfare of families of the fallen heroes, as well as those
currently involved in securing the country.
He also added that Nigerians will not forget the sacrifices
of the armed forces in protecting the country’s territorial integrity.
Muhammed Adamu, chief imam of the national mosque, in his
message, prayed for peace in the country.
He also commended the military for their efforts in ensuring
security, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who have died.
