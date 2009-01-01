Home | News | General | ‘We’ll finish what we’re doing this year’ — Buhari speaks on fight against insecurity
President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to speed up efforts to ensure that the fight against insecurity in the country comes to an end in 2021.

 

Buhari stated this on Friday, during the Juma’at prayer held to commemorate the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the national mosque, Abuja.

 

The president, who was represented by Bashir Magashi, the defence minister, urged Nigerians to pray for the armed forces to enable them achieve success in the fight against insurgency, banditry and kidnapping.

 

“This is a year of action and we will finish what we are doing. What is happening in this country will soon be over,” he said.

 

 “This year, we will finish what we are doing; pray for us that we succeed.”

 

The president, noted that his administration always prioritises the welfare of families of the fallen heroes, as well as those currently involved in securing the country.

 

He also added that Nigerians will not forget the sacrifices of the armed forces in protecting the country’s territorial integrity.

 

Muhammed Adamu, chief imam of the national mosque, in his message, prayed for peace in the country.

 

He also commended the military for their efforts in ensuring security, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who have died.

