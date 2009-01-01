COVID-19: UNILAG shuts staff club
The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is taking measures to safeguard against COVID-19 spread.
The management has, therefore, ordered that its Staff Club should be closed immediately.
Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the Vice Chancellor, gave the directive.
“The directive is necessitated to curb the spread of COVID-19 as a result of a second wave of the pandemic”, the information read.
Ogundipe told The Nation that the closure was in compliance with the Lagos State Government’s instruction.
“It’s just to obey the directive from the government about the closure of club houses,” he said.
UNILAG is in a mourning mood after losing two Professors.
Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, a former VC, and Duro Ajeyalemi, ex-Registrar, Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board, died within three days.
