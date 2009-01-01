VIDEO: Kidnappers’ den discovered in Lagos
- 14 hours 7 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Lagos residents have discovered a suspected kidnappers’ den.
The hideout was found at a location in Orile.
The tunnel, under a bridge, connects to Lagos Island.
Many expressed shock at the sight as they wondered the
magnitude of evil that would have occurred.
After a search, several school pupils’ uniforms, a generator
set, an air conditioner, household items, among others were seen.
It was gathered that a suspect apprehended was burnt to
death.
Muyiwa Adejobi, Lagos State Police Command spokesman, did
not take calls at press time.
Week in, week out, parents, guardians and relatives of
missing persons raise alarm of social media.
Video:
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles