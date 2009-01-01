Home | News | General | VIDEO: Kidnappers’ den discovered in Lagos
VIDEO: Kidnappers' den discovered in Lagos



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Lagos residents have discovered a suspected kidnappers’ den.

 

The hideout was found at a location in Orile.

 

The tunnel, under a bridge, connects to Lagos Island.

 

Many expressed shock at the sight as they wondered the magnitude of evil that would have occurred.

 

After a search, several school pupils’ uniforms, a generator set, an air conditioner, household items, among others were seen.

 

It was gathered that a suspect apprehended was burnt to death.

 

Muyiwa Adejobi, Lagos State Police Command spokesman, did not take calls at press time.

 

Week in, week out, parents, guardians and relatives of missing persons raise alarm of social media.

 

Video:

