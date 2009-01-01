Police plotting to detain Sowore for as long as possible -Sources
- 14 hours 19 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, has instructed
his men to detain Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, “for as
long as possible”, according to sources.
Sowore and four others were arrested on New Year’s eve
during a protest “against bad governance”.
They were subsequently arraigned on a three-count charge
bordering on conspiracy, unlawful assembly and incitement, and remanded at the
Kuje correctional centre in Abuja.
Marshal Abubakar, counsel to the defendants, moved a bail
application on behalf of his clients after which Mabel Segun-Bello, the
magistrate, reserved ruling for Friday.
The magistrate also transferred the defendants to the force
criminal investigation and intelligence department (FCIID) in Area 10, Abuja,
after Sowore reported that they were denied access to healthcare, food, and
water.
However, at the court session scheduled for ruling on bail
applications, the defendants were absent.
Abubakar told journalists that the police refused to bring
his clients to court because they are no longer in their custody and there is
no available means of transportation for them.
He said he received information that the DIG of FCIID requested
the case file of Sowore from the office of the commissioner of police in Abuja.
Reaching out to the FCIID, Abubakar said they insisted that
they do not want to bear the responsibility of Sowore’s case because of its
nature, “which is political”.
The counsel added that a signal was sent to the court
stating that the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) has mandated the
office of the directorate of public prosecution (DPP) to take over the case
file from the police.
However, there was no legal representative from the DPP in
court.
Funmi Eguaoje, public relations officer of FCIID, refused to
comment on the issue when contacted.
There was also no response from Frank Mba, force spokesman,
and the office of the AGF.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles