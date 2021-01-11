Home | News | General | Sanwo-Olu stops appointment of new LASU VC, orders fresh process
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cancelled the ongoing process to appoint the 9th Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU).

 

His spokesman, Gboyega Akosile, made the announcement Friday evening.

 

Sanwo-Olu has ordered a fresh process which must be completed within 45 days.

 

In a statement, Akosile said the decision followed an investigation and stakeholders engagement necessitated by petitions against the selection process.

 

The outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun has also been directed to convene an emergency Senate meeting.

 

The meeting will appoint one of the Deputy Vice Chancellors, who is not a candidate in the cancelled selection process, as Acting Vice Chancellor.

 

The DVC will assume office from Monday January 11, 2021, the day Fagbohun’s tenure expires.

 

The Governor further directed the Senate to select, among its members, a protem chairman to superintend the meeting and conduct of election of Acting VC.

