Sanwo-Olu stops appointment of new LASU VC, orders fresh process
- 14 hours 30 minutes ago
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cancelled the ongoing
process to appoint the 9th Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU).
His spokesman, Gboyega Akosile, made the announcement Friday
evening.
Sanwo-Olu has ordered a fresh process which must be
completed within 45 days.
In a statement, Akosile said the decision followed an
investigation and stakeholders engagement necessitated by petitions against the
selection process.
The outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun has
also been directed to convene an emergency Senate meeting.
The meeting will appoint one of the Deputy Vice Chancellors,
who is not a candidate in the cancelled selection process, as Acting Vice
Chancellor.
The DVC will assume office from Monday January 11, 2021, the
day Fagbohun’s tenure expires.
The Governor further directed the Senate to select, among
its members, a protem chairman to superintend the meeting and conduct of
election of Acting VC.
