Gov Obiano expresses worry as COVID-19 cases rise in Anambra





Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has expressed worry over the hike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr Don Adinuba in a press statement made available to newsmen quoted Obiano as being worried over the rise in cases of the infection and the seeming nonchalance of citizens to the use of protective mask and observance of the prescribed protocol.

“The second wave of the Coronavirus in Nigeria has resulted in a considerable spike in infections in Anambra State in the last two weeks. Gov. Willie Obiano has made a passionate appeal to the people to shield themselves from the pandemic.”

The statement said the “Reports from across Anambra State shows a huge increase in the incidence, which if not arrested now will produce a catastrophic result in the near future.

“There are 80 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state since the second wave began two weeks ago, meaning an average of 40 cases per week. In contrast, the state used to record nine cases per week on average in the first wave.”

The state government feared a big increase during the Christmas and New Year festivities because of millions of people who came into Anambra State from different parts of the country and beyond.

It said that it began early enough to issue advisories on how to contain the second wave of the pandemic but was unhappy that rules were neglected.

“It is disheartening that there are people in Anambra State who doubt the COVID-19 is ravaging the country, despite the death of several highly placed persons from the disease.

Mr Adinuba said the governor was embarrassed about a recent incident in which two persons who recently tested positive in the state refused to isolate, rather they were seen attending public functions, where they may have distributed the disease.

He said, “There are two persons who a few days ago came for testing and were confirmed to be positive. Instead of isolating themselves, they rejoined a wedding party and may have infected a number of people,” he said.

