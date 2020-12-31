Home | News | General | FG reveals number of SIM cards you can link to one NIN

- Nigerians with many sim cards can now link them to one NIN according to Isa Pantami

- The latest information will make many people happy as this has become a source of worry

- However, there will be a review of the sim linkage if there is a fresh lockdown in the country

In what will gladden the heart of many Nigerians, the federal government has revealed that Nigerians can link up to seven SIM cards to one National Identification Number on the National Identity Management Commission Mobile App.

This was disclosed on Friday, January 8, by the minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, Punch reports.

He said:

"You will be able to link up to seven SIM numbers to only one. I have already downloaded the app, launched the app, and already linked some of my numbers immediately. This is part of digitalisation."

Meanwhile, Pantami said the ministry, NIMC and telecommunication operators would review the entire NIN linkage to SIM cards by network users if fresh lockdown is imposed in the country.

Meanwhile, he said enrolment for the National Identification Number (NIN) should not consume the time of the applicants.

The minister made this known on Friday, January 8, during a programme on Channels TV, adding that the enrolment should not take more than five minutes.

Pantami further stated that prospective applicants can "complete the form virtually without visiting any office."

Legit.ng also reported that in another consolidated effort towards encouraging Nigerians to enrol for NIN NIMC said it has launched a mobile app.

The technical assistant, information technology to the Ministry of Communication, Femi Adeluyi, made this known in a statement issued on the night of Thursday, December 31, 2020, in Abuja.

He said the development was part of the federal government’s policy to improve the process of obtaining NIN and linking it to Subscribers Identification Module (SIM), and also aligning with the national digital economy policy for a digital Nigeria.

