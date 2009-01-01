Home | News | General | Embarrassment! Read what Biden says about Donald Trump

President-elect Joe Biden has lambasted President Donald Trump over his recent attitude.

Biden who said Trump's decision to skip his inauguration is "one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on" called him an embarrassment.

He said:

"It's a good thing, him not showing up. He exceeded even my worst notions about him. He's been an embarrassment to the country, embarrassed us around the world. He's not worthy to hold that office."

However, Biden said he is glad Vice President Mike Pence will attend his inauguration.

Trump is an embarrassment to the country, Joe Biden has declared. Photo: @realDonaldTrump/@JoeBiden

He added:

"He's welcome. I think it's important that as much as we can stick to what have been the historical precedents of how an administration changes should be maintained. And so Mike, the vice president, is welcome to come. We'd be honored to have him there, and to move forward in the transition."

Meanwhile, House Democrats are preparing articles of impeachment, expected to be introduced as soon as Monday.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Trump announced that he will not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden as the new president of the United States.

The embattled president made this known in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Friday, January 8, hours after the ban on his account was lifted by the micro-blogging platform.

He, however, maintained that he "totally disagrees with the outcome of the election", adding that he will pursue justice even after leaving office.

Legit.ng also reported that Marc Short, the chief of staff to the outgoing vice president, Mike Pence, was banned from entering the White House following the VP's refusal to overturn Joe Biden's win.

Trump was delusional with his claims of victory as the US president is continuing wielding all the state instruments to stop Biden's inauguration.

Pence, in a letter, addressed to the congress, had said he has no authority to block Biden's victory, a development that has left Trump fuming and ranting on his social media page.

