Wow! Check out how much Governor Sanwo-Olu gave LASU's best graduating student

- A new graduate is now N5million richer in Lagos state after an encounter with Sanwo-Olu

- The lucky beneficiary is LASU's best graduating student Dimeji Shotunde

- Also, the governor offered him automatic employment into the state civil service

In what will please many Nigerians, Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu has donated N5 million to Lagos State University (LASU)'s best graduating student.

The governor also offered Dimeji_Shotunde automatic employment into the state’s public service.

This was disclosed @cbngov_akin1 on Twitter.

He wrote:

"Gov of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu today presented a cheque of N5 million to Shotunde Oladimeji Idris @Dimeji_Shotunde) the @LASUOfficial best graduating student & also offered him automatic employment into the State’s public service."

