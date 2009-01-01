Home | News | General | Suspect gives shocking details on how he killed his girlfriend

- The police have arrested a man who killed his girlfriend for money ritual in Osun state

- According to the law enforcement agency, the suspect is a specialist in the selling of human body parts

- Meanwhile, Nigerians have reacted to the arrest of the killer

In what will be shocking to the majority of Nigerians, Tajudeen Monsuru has given details on how he dispatched his girlfriend, Mutiyat Alani to heaven for money ritual.

The 31-year-old man in Osun state, disclosed this while chatting with Daily Trust.

The suspect revealed that he strangulated the lady to death the day she came to his house. After this, he said he cut her head for the ritual so as to become rich.

Meanwhile, the police said the suspect was arrested through intelligence-led investigation.

Going further, the police revealed that said the suspect who specialised in selling human parts to ritualists and herbalists also killed one Akinloye Ibrahim and many other victims for money ritual.

The suspect explained that the killing of his girlfriend exposed him because he took her phone and sold it for N2,000.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have reacted to the arrest with some blaming the police for covering the killer's face.

Lookman Abdul in his reaction wrote:

"People like this should never be allowed to wear masks. They should be exposed to covid so they can die a painful death."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the suspected serial killer at the Akinyele axis of Oyo state confessed on how he was able to catch on his targets.

The 19-year-old suspect identified as Sunday Sodipe disclosed that a certain herbalist who he worked for, Adedokun Yinusa Ajani (50 years), was the one sending him on such assignments, Vanguard reports.

Legit.ng noted that the suspect made the confession when he was being paraded alongside other suspected criminals at the police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan on Friday, July 17.

