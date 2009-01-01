Home | News | General | Super Eagles star Ndidi reveals how he hawked pepper, groundnuts, sachet water to help his mum

- Wilfred Ndidi is one of Nigeria's best players in the Premier League at the moment

- The midfielder has been branded tackler of the season twice since he moved to England in 2017

- Ndidi has revealed that he hawked several things while growing up but became famous selling groundnut

Nigeria and Leicester City defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has recounted how he hawked satchet water among several things to help his mum while growing up.

But none of the things he sold gave him fame more than groundnut and that was where he got the nickname 'groundnut boy'.

All those are in the past now as the Super Eagles superstar is living out his dream while playing for a Premier League club in the UK.

The 24-year-old have been voted best tackler in the EPL twice while his impacts were felt by the Foxes when he was ruled out due to injury earlier this season.

Wilfred Ndidi putting in the hard work during one of Leicester City's training sessions. Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City

Source: Getty Images

But the former Genk star while speaking with Nigerian football journalist Oluwashina Okeleji via The Frame online publication said:

“I did different things. Sometimes I hawked pepper, I sold water [sachets], tomatoes and fruits for my mother.

"But I became famous for selling [groundnut] peanuts. They call me the groundnut boy. I did all these things to support my mother.

“As a side hustle, to get my own personal money I was wiping the windscreens for cars held (up) in traffic. If I’m lucky sometimes I make about N2000 (almost R80) in a day but the highest I made was N3000 (around R118).”

Ndidi started his career as a youngster in Lagos with Nath Boys Academy before moving to Belgium to play for Genk.

His performances attracted attention from top clubs but he ended up with Leicester City and he has been superb for them.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Leicetser City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was impressive on in win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The home defeat Jose Mourinho and his wards suffered against Leicester City made them drop from top four as Spurs are now occupying fifth position on the Premier League table.

He had superb game for Leicester City as the Nigerian star made 19 recoveries against Tottenham which helped his side to win the tie 2-0.

