BREAKING: Pantami gives 1 condition for visiting NIMC office to enrol for NIN

- Nigerians have been encouraged to enrol for their NIN

- This is as Malam Isa Pantami said the enrolment process cannot take more than five minutes

- On huge crowds at NIMC offices, Pantami said 95% of them were not invited for the exercise

Isa Pantami, minister of communication and digital economy, has said the enrolment for the National Identification Number (NIN) should not consume the time of the applicants.

The minister made this known on Friday, January 8, during a programme on Channels TV, adding that the enrolment should not take more than five minutes.

Pantami further stated that prospective applicants can "complete the form virtually without visiting any office."

He, however, said the only condition for visiting National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is because of other important updates into the electronic database like biometrics.

"You can complete the form virtually without visiting any office but there are things that require you (to be there) physically like your biometrics; you cannot submit your biometrics without you (being there) physically.

“Each person takes around three to five minutes to complete the registration and go as long as you have completed your form.”

While speaking on the large crowds besieging the NIMC offices across the country, the communication minister said 95% of NIN applicants appear at the agency’s offices uninvited.

“All the crowds you have been seeing in Abuja or Lagos, 90 per cent or even 95 per cent of them were not part of those invited to be captured. They only go there and stay outside the gates.”

NIMC staff suspend strike

The staff of the NIMC have suspended their strike action barely 24 hours after shunning their official duties over alleged poor welfare amid COVID-19 pandemic.

This was made known by the president of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) NIMC unit, Asekokhai Lucky, on Friday, January 8, in Abuja.

Lucky said the strike was suspended after a meeting between the leadership of the agency and the representatives of the federal government.

According to him, workers of the commission across the country were being contacted to resume work by Monday, January 11, and begin the enrolment of citizens for the NIN.

