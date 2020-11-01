Home | News | General | FG empowers 27,000 youths with N1.62bn in Jigawa

Jigawa State Governor, Mohammad Badaru

By Aliyu Dangida— DUTSE

Governor Muhammed Badaru of Jigawa State has revealed that the Federal Government has empowered 27,000 youths with N1.62 billion in the last three months.

Speaking at the flagging off of the Extended Special Works Programme (ESWP) of 774,000 jobs by the Minister of Water Resources in Dutse, Governor Badaru said the programme had yielded positive impacts on the youths’ lives.

He added that each of the beneficiaries of the scheme, an initiative of the Federal Government aimed at reducing unemployment and redundancy among the teeming youths, will receive N20,000 for three months.

Badaru explained the 1,000 youths were drawn across the 27 existing local governments of Jigawa State, as beneficiaries of the programme.

He added that the government had selected five local governments and conducted a pilot scheme, which was later extended it to other local governments.

His words: “Each beneficiary will receive N20,000 for a period of three months to make them self-reliant. The gesture compliments our empowerment effort in providing job opportunities to our teeming youths in the state.”

He stated further that the state had benefitted a lot from the Federal Government’s special intervention scheme with include N-Power, schools feeding programme, trader monie, conditional cash transfer, youth investment trust fund, among others.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, said the Extended Special Public Works Programme is an outcome of the Pilot Special Public Works Programme in the rural area approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and implemented by the NDE in early part of the year 2020.

Suleiman Adamu stressed that the programme was implemented in eight states of the federation in order to gauge its impact on addressing the ballooning population of the unemployed and rising insecurity in some part of the country.

