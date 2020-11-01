Home | News | General | 8 in court over alleged arson, stealing, during EndSARS protests
Bloody January: Nigeria loses 120 to violence, COVID-19, others in 7 days
EndSARS: Man, 47, demands N50m compensation for being unlawfully paraded by police

8 in court over alleged arson, stealing, during EndSARS protests



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 5 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

Court dissolves 22-year-old marriage over wife’s nagging

Court dissolves 22-year-old marriage over wife’s nagging

Eight youths were on Friday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged arson of Police Stations and stealing, during the #EndSARS protests

The defendants: Olatayo Abiodun, 25, (m) Olaoye Toyin, 23, (F) Fasoroti Ifedayo, 25, (m) Ojo Idowu, 18, (m), Adetayo Damola, 20, Owolabi Oluwaseun,21, Ajewole Ojo, 21, and Moses Ifianyi, 20, all residents of Ikere-Ekiti.

They are facing a four-count charge of conspiracy to commit a felony, willful damage, arson of police station and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Oct. 20, 2020, in Ikere-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that during the EndSARS protests, the defendants conspired among themselves to commit a felony, willful damage, arson of two police stations and barracks in Ikere-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants damaged the exhibit apartment and stole items that included one AK 47 rifle, gas cylinders, standing fans, plasma television sets, a Dane gun, laptops and other registered exhibits.

The prosecutor, who urged the court to remand the defendants in the correctional facility, pending the receipt of legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), told the court that the offences for which they were charged contravened Sections 516, 451(b), 443(a) and 390(4) (f) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The pleas of the defendants were, however, not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, ordered the remand of the defendants pending the receipt of legal advice and adjourned the case to Feb.9 for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 155