Home | News | General | Insurgency, criminality will end soon, Buhari assures Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari addressing the abducted students in Katsina, December 18th, 2020. PHOTO Bayo Omoboriowo

By Idowu Bankole

The President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, said that the insurgency and all forms of criminality will soon be a thing of the past in the country

The President made the remarks at the Special Juma’at Prayer for the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Buhari, who was represented by the Special Guest of Honour, the Minister of Defense, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi noted that the country would always remember her fallen heroes, and be marked as a historical day to the nation.

Buhari said “It is not possible for Nigerians, especially the Armed Forces to forget them in any situation we found ourselves in life, and as a country.

“The sacrifices they have made will always be remembered for. And as you can all see, the special prayer is the religious aspect of it, and one of the many activities lined up to honour and remember them.

“On the 15th we are going to lay the wreath, we will also pray for them, for eternal rest, “he said.

Buhari, however, encouraged those living, the gallant officers to continue with their courageous tendencies in ensuring that the country remained an indivisible corporate entity for the peaceful co-existence of all.

The president, however, promised that the security challenges facing the country at the moment would soon be a thing of the past.

“By the special grace of Allah, the country will soon get out of its present challenges, insecurity and otherwise,” the president said.

Buhari also noted that the country started the celebration a long time ago, by launching the emblem.

“So, we have lengthy activities lined up to honour them which normally terminates on Jan. 15th of every year”.

He promised to prioritise the welfare, comfort, and anything that the family of the fallen heroes requires, adding that the country would continue to do that for those they left behind.

“I prayed for the military to be able to finish what they are doing and I have no doubt that they will succeed.

“I urged Nigerians to be prayerful for us to get out of our present situation so that the country can be at peace, and bounce back again on the part of progress.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General