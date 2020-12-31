Home | News | General | NIN: Stress-free steps to download NIMC mobile app, print national identity card online (photo)

In another consolidated effort towards encouraging Nigerians to enrol for the National Identification Number (NIN), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said it has launched a mobile app.

The technical assistant, information technology to the Ministry of Communication, Femi Adeluyi, made this known in a statement issued on the night of Thursday, December 31, 2020, in Abuja.

He said the development was part of the federal government’s policy to improve the process of obtaining NIN and linking it to Subscribers Identification Module (SIM), and also aligning with the national digital economy policy for a digital Nigeria.

About the app

NIMC said it is easy to navigate as it has some good features. On a condition, the person that wants to use it must get his NIN in order to access the mobile app.

How to get and use the app

Android users and iPhone users can download the mobile app on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store respectively. Then follow the steps.

1. After downloading and phone installing, scroll to the left and click on Skip and Begin

2. Put in your 11-digit NIN number and press Next, then later I Agree

3. After the second step, the mobile number you used to register for your NIN will pop up together with two questions;

a. I am still using this Mobile Number

b. I am not using this number?

4. Click the one that is correct from the two questions and press Next

5. If you are using the same number, enter the user ID and the OTP sent to your phone through an SMS. Then press proceed.

6. If you do not use the number again, visit any NIMC office to update your mobile number.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the federal government lifted the suspension on replacement and activation of old SIM cards.

It was reported that the directive was given on Thursday, December 31, in a statement by the director of public affairs of the National Communication Commission (NCC) Ikechukwu Adinde.

Speaking on the development, Adinde disclosed that the action became necessary in line with the federal government’s desire to consolidate the achievement of the SIM card registration.

