Biden reacts as Trump shuns his inauguration
- 8 hours 7 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
President-elect Joe Biden on Friday said President Donald
Trump’s decision to stay away from his inauguration was a “good thing”.
The Democrat called it “one of the few things he and I have
ever agreed on”.
“It’s a good thing, him not showing up,” Biden said in
Wilmington, Delaware.
The incoming President spoke to reporters after he
introduced cabinet nominees.
Biden lamented Trump’s conduct and comments over the years,
adding that the Republican had ridiculed America.
“He exceeded even my worst notions about him. He’s been an
embarrassment to the country, embarrassed us around the world. He’s not worthy
to hold that office,” he added.
Biden called Trump “one of the most incompetent presidents
in the history of the United States of America”.
Vice President Mike Pence will attend the January 20
inauguration.
In reaction, Biden said: “Mike, the vice president, is
welcome to come. We’d be honored to have him there, and to move forward in the
transition.”
He added that those who tried to overturn the November 3
election results should be ashamed of themselves.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles