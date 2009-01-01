Why I dumped music – Eva Alordiah
Nigerian rapper, Eva Alordiah, has finally disclosed why she stopped making music.
Recall that the 32-year-old singer was one of the top Nigerian female rappers in the country.
Her first album ‘ 1960: The Album’ was released in September 2016.
However, she became a writer, entrepreneur and stopped making music.
It was reported she also moved to Ghana.
Affirming dumping music, Eva on Thursday took to her Instagram page disclosing her reasons for abandoning music.
A fan asked, “I still don’t know why you stopped making music,”
Eva, responding, wrote: “I stopped to get back to my core essence. I stopped for me.”
