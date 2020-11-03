US presidency: Reasons for Trump’s impeachment emerge
Members of the US House of Representatives elected under the
platform of the Democratic Party are planning to commence President Donald
Trump’s impeachment as from Monday.
The House will introduce articles of impeachment against the
President on Monday over the riots that erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday and
allegedly incited by Trump.
Speaker of the House, Democrat Nancy Pelosi had earlier
called for the President’s impeachment by invoking the 25th amendment for
inciting violence.
The latest version of the articles of impeachment, according
to CNN, will be formally introduced by House Judiciary Democrats on Monday.
In the article, as quoted by the news network, included one
article, “incitement of insurrection,” which accuses the President of
attempting to subvert and obstruct the certification of result of the November
3 2020 election won by Joe Biden by his conduct on January 6, 2021.
Some of the President’s prior efforts as listed in the
article also include, but are not limited to, Trump’s a phone call on January
2, 2021, in which he urged Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger to
‘‘find’’ enough votes to overturn the State’s election results and threatened
the Secretary if he failed to do so.
The article of impeachment states that by so doing, Trump
had gravely endangered the security of the country and its institutions of
government.
He is also accused of threatening the integrity of the
democratic system of the United States of America and interfering with the
peaceful transition of power, and to have imperiled a coordinate branch of
government.
Trump, by this, has betrayed his trust as the President of
the United States, to the manifest injury of the people of the country.
The article added that:
“Wherefore, President Trump, by such conduct, has
demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and
the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner
grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law.
“President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial,
removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of
honor, trust, or profit under the United States.”
