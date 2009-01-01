US election: Biden refuses to support Trump’s impeachment, reveals quickest way to remove President
President-elect Joe Biden on Friday described President
Donald Trump as the most incompetent President in the history of the United
States of America.
However, the President-elect’s speech on Friday night
strongly indicated he does not back moves to impeach Trump.
He said the quickest way to get the outgoing President out
of office is through the transition in two weeks.
“He is the most incompetent President in the history of the
United States,” Biden said while addressing the press at his hometown of
Willington on Friday night.
“The quickest way that will happen is us being sworn in on
the 20th.
“What actually happens before or after, that is a judgment
for the Congress to make. But that’s what I am looking forward to: him leaving
office.”
The move to impeach Trump has intensified at the Congress as
Democratic leaders in the House commence the process to get him ousted for the
second time in his presidency.
Trump on Wednesday incited his supporters to launch a deadly
attack on the US Capitol.
And Friday’s press conference was Biden’s first official
reaction to the talk of impeaching Trump.
“We’re going to do our job and Congress can decide how to
proceed.
“The idea that I think he shouldn’t be out of office
yesterday is not an issue. The question is what happens with 14 days to go, 13
days left to go?” Biden asked.
