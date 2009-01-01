Home | News | General | US election: Biden refuses to support Trump’s impeachment, reveals quickest way to remove President
US presidency: Reasons for Trump’s impeachment emerge
Acting as occultist doesn’t make me one, Kanayo O Kanayo laments

US election: Biden refuses to support Trump’s impeachment, reveals quickest way to remove President



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 19 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

President-elect Joe Biden on Friday described President Donald Trump as the most incompetent President in the history of the United States of America.

 

However, the President-elect’s speech on Friday night strongly indicated he does not back moves to impeach Trump.

 

He said the quickest way to get the outgoing President out of office is through the transition in two weeks.

 

“He is the most incompetent President in the history of the United States,” Biden said while addressing the press at his hometown of Willington on Friday night.

 

“The quickest way that will happen is us being sworn in on the 20th.

 

“What actually happens before or after, that is a judgment for the Congress to make. But that’s what I am looking forward to: him leaving office.”

 

The move to impeach Trump has intensified at the Congress as Democratic leaders in the House commence the process to get him ousted for the second time in his presidency.

 

Trump on Wednesday incited his supporters to launch a deadly attack on the US Capitol.

 

And Friday’s press conference was Biden’s first official reaction to the talk of impeaching Trump.

 

“We’re going to do our job and Congress can decide how to proceed.

 

“The idea that I think he shouldn’t be out of office yesterday is not an issue. The question is what happens with 14 days to go, 13 days left to go?” Biden asked.

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 102