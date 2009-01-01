US election: Biden refuses to support Trump’s impeachment, reveals quickest way to remove President

President-elect Joe Biden on Friday described President Donald Trump as the most incompetent President in the history of the United States of America.

However, the President-elect’s speech on Friday night strongly indicated he does not back moves to impeach Trump.

He said the quickest way to get the outgoing President out of office is through the transition in two weeks.

“He is the most incompetent President in the history of the United States,” Biden said while addressing the press at his hometown of Willington on Friday night.

“The quickest way that will happen is us being sworn in on the 20th.

“What actually happens before or after, that is a judgment for the Congress to make. But that’s what I am looking forward to: him leaving office.”

The move to impeach Trump has intensified at the Congress as Democratic leaders in the House commence the process to get him ousted for the second time in his presidency.

Trump on Wednesday incited his supporters to launch a deadly attack on the US Capitol.

And Friday’s press conference was Biden’s first official reaction to the talk of impeaching Trump.

“We’re going to do our job and Congress can decide how to proceed.

“The idea that I think he shouldn’t be out of office yesterday is not an issue. The question is what happens with 14 days to go, 13 days left to go?” Biden asked.

