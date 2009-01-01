Home | News | General | Here's what Man United superstar told his teammates after failing to reach EFL Cup final

- Bruno Fernandes is definitely not happy after Man United were denied a chance to reach EFL Cup final

- The 26-year-old wants his teammates to step up their games as they continued their campaigns in other competitions

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Bruno Fernandes is the latest Manchester United player to lament their ouster from the EFL Cup at the semifinal stage.

The Red Devils suffered a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City courtesy of goals from John Stones and Fernandinho in the second half.

And the Portuguese-born attacker has called on his teammates to step up their game ahead of their FA Cup third-round meeting with Watford FC at Old Trafford his weekend.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Stats show that it was the fourth straight time United have crashed out of cup competitions at the last four stage inside a year.

Paul Pogba attacks Man United boss Solskjaer for 1 big reason after EFL Cup defeat to Man City

Bruno Fernandes during Man United's defeat to Man City in their EFL Cup semifinal clash earlier this month. Photo by Peter Powell/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

They lost out twice to their noisy neighbours in the same competition, while Chelsea dumped them out of the FA Cup and Europa League disappointment against Sevilla.

This has however stopped the January 2020 signing from lifting any trophy 12 months after moving to Old Trafford from Sporting CP. The 26-year-old said on his official Instagram page:

"I’m very sad and disappointed to once again don’t reach a final. We have a lot to fight yet but we have to learn and understand that we can’t make the same mistakes anymore. We need to make an effort to further improve and be able to fight for trophies!"

Meanwhile, his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his side do not have a psychological problem in the semi-finals. The Norwegian said:

“It is not psychological. You meet good teams in the semis and at the moment they are the best team in England and we did not have enough. I don’t think it’s a mental issue.

Man United in big trouble as 3 key Liverpool superstars set to return for Premier League clash

“We played a really good Man City team. When they play well, you have to play really well to beat them. That is the reality of where we are at. We are getting closer. This is a much better United compared to a year ago in that semi.

“So I repeat, it’s not a mental thing. We need to be better, that’s it. It comes down to having the right practices, some habits and some desire at times.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Pogba says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be held responsible for Manchester United's EFL Cup defeat to Manchester City earlier this week.

A goal each from John Stones and Fernandinho in the second half of their encounter helped the Citizens set up a final with Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur on April 25.

The Red Devils endured the same fate last season after being dumped out of three cup competitions last campaign, meaning their torrid form continues.

See how family members of Man City star welcomed him home after scoring to help Guardiola’s side reach the Carabao Cup final (video)

3 interesting footballing moments between Maradona and Nigeria | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General