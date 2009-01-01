Home | News | General | Jubilation as Man United boss Solskjaer sends 1 big message to Ighalo ahead of clash vs Watford

- Odion Ighalo will have one more memory before leaving Man United this month

- The 31-year-old has been informed he will be involved in the Red Devils' FA Cup game vs Watford

- Ighalo has played just four games so far this campaign

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo has received assurances from Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he will face his former club Watford in their FA Cup meeting this weekend.

The 31-year-old attacker whose deal with the Red Devils expires at the end of this month has made just four appearances with no goal across competitions this campaign.

However, the Norwegian-born tactician is hoping to make the remainder of the former Super Eagles star memorable by handing him a chance to play against his former teammates.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Jubilation at Etihad Stadium as Man City agree £17m transfer for ‘mini Messi’ thanks to former Manchester United star

Ighalo came on as a substitute in United's 3-0 win over the Hornets in their Premier League meeting in February 2020. Meanwhile, Solskjaer said in a pre-match press conference:

Odion Ighalo set to reunite with former teammates when Watford and Man United face off in their FA Cup meeting. Photo by Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

“Odion, it’s special for him against Watford. He will be involved; he’s in the squad.

“He’s been training really well. I was just saying before, I don’t know how many goals he scored, but he was the top scorer by a mile in the round-robin we just had in training.

“So he’s not lost any of his sharpness or his quality. It’s been difficult for him to be out of the squad as many times of course because he did really well up to the summer.

“This season he’s not had as many opportunities, but he’s never let himself down as a professional and a human being.

“In training, he always works hard and he’s been a positive influence in the dressing room. He’s in the squad and hopefully, I don’t need to put him on that we need goals, but hopefully, he can join in.”

Jubilation as Arsenal complete first signing of the new year as top defender joins club

Ighalo has five goals and one assist in 23 appearances across all competitions since he made a switch to Old Trafford from Shanghai Shenhua.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo is looking forward to facing his former teammates when Manchester United host Watford in the third round of their FA Cup fixture this weekend.

Though his current deal with the Red Devils expires at the end of this month, the 31-year-old is hoping to get playing time against the Hornets for the second time since he left them in 2017.

The former Super Eagles attacker admits that it felt emotional facing them last season but has insisted that it will always be mixed feelings for him against the Vicarage Road Stadium side.

3 interesting footballing moments between Maradona and Nigeria | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General