Here's the staggering amount Arsenal will pay to terminate Mesut Ozil's contract

- Mesut Ozil seems ready to leave Arsenal this transfer window

- The midfielder has been shut out of Mikel Arteta's squad since the start of this season

- The North Londoners now look like they will pay the German £7.2m before terminating his contract

Arsenal have reportedly concluded plans to terminate Mesut Ozil's contract barely six months before the expiration of his deal.

And they are willing to pay him a staggering £7.2 million severance package just to get him off their wage bill.

The German midfielder is the highest-paid Gunners star with £350,000-a-week wages but has failed to taste any competitive action this campaign.

Ozil has been linked with Turkish League giants Fenerbahce and other clubs around the world and he could join any team of his choice for free.

Mesut Ozil training with Arsenal teammate Reiss Nelson. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

The midfielder moved to the North London club about eight years ago under Arsene Wenger but subsequent managers have failed to involve him in their plans.

However, the former Real Madrid star has one major setback as he is expected to receive a loyalty bonus if he stays till the end of his contract, a waiver he would of course have to ditch by leaving this winter as reported by a Turkish reporter Yagiz Sabuncuoglu via The Mirror.

Negotiations should resume this weekend in order to thrash out the deal to allow Ozil to leave north London.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta appeared to admit that Ozil had played his last game for the club while insisting his legacy was not tarnished by the ordeal this season. The Spaniard said:

“What Mesut has done at the football club is unquestionable and that will stay. It doesn’t matter if he plays two more games, 10 more games or none.

“I think what he has done is there for the records, the history of the club and his contribution, nobody can discuss that.”

Ozil's imminent departure comes as Arteta aims to trim his squad for the second half of the season, with William Saliba already leaving on loan to Ligue 1 club Nice.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mesut Ozil is edging closer to leaving Arsenal this window as negotiations with Turkish giants Fenerbahce reaches an advanced stage.

The German midfielder has been frozen out of the Gunners squad so far this term with Mikel Arteta refusing to register him for any competition.

Sources close to the player claim he has agreed to join the Istanbul-based club on a three-and-a-half-year deal despite having six months left on his contract with the North Londoners.

