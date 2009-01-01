Home | News | General | Davido shares interesting message online, says 'I'll never fail'

- Davido has taken to social media to state that he will never fail, God willing

- The singer had earlier revealed he stayed at Mohits record for a year during his early days in music

- This comes barely a few weeks after he retracted his statement about quitting music following his alleged fight with Burna Boy in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

After God, if there is anything Davido loves more than his family, it is definitely the art of making music.

The Nigerian singer who continues to work hard to keep his name on the global map does little to hide the fact that remaining a successful singer is top priority.

This probably explains his recent message shared to his Instagram story. In a short sentence, the Jowo crooner stated that he will never fail, God willing.

See screenshot below:

Davido shares interesting fact about early years as a struggling musician

Davido is passionate about his music career. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Recall a few weeks ago, the singer had taken to his Instagram to announce that he will be leaving music.

This was shortly after videos of his fight with Burna Boy at a nightclub trended online. Many Nigerians, mostly his fans, have responded to the tweet he made.

The two made headlines on social media after it was alleged that they were both engaged in an altercation at a club in Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Well, it does not seem like there is anything that can make Davido leave the music industry after the years of hard work he has put into his career.

A few hours after he tweeted the statement about quitting music online, the father of three took back his words.

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael blasts motivational speakers in new post

In a recent Instagram post, the Omo Baba Olowo crooner shared a photo of himself with a headphone around his neck as he stood before a studio microphone.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Meanwhile, Davido, recently left some fans stunned when he revealed that before becoming successful, he stayed at Mohits Record for days.

Being a son of a billionaire, it is hard to picture Davido as a struggling musician. Perhaps, this is what inspired social media influencer, Mazi Ibe's recent tweet.

According to Ibe, Davido never had any pre-fame stage in his musical journey. Ibe opined that it had been song hits from the getgo.

The Top 20 Nigerian songs of 2020 | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General