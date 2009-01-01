Home | News | General | Oh, No! Big social media company just did this terrible thing to Donald Trump

Millions of people can no longer read tweets from President Trump again

This is as a result of the permanent ban imposed on his account by the social media company

Recall that the US president recently incited violence at the capitol

In another bad news for President Donald Trump, a big social media platform has suspended him from using their platform on a permanent basis.

The reason given by Twitter is that this is in effort to stop him from inciting people to do illegal things again.

Twitter said the decision was made "after close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account".

Recall that former first lady Michelle Obama has called on social media platforms to stop enabling the president.

In another development, Legit.ng reported that President-elect Joe Biden lambasted Trump over his recent attitude.

Embarrassment! Read what Biden says about Donald Trump

Biden who said Trump's decision to skip his inauguration is "one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on" called him an embarrassment.

He said:

"It's a good thing, him not showing up. He exceeded even my worst notions about him. He's been an embarrassment to the country, embarrassed us around the world. He's not worthy to hold that office."

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Trump announced that he will not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden as the new president of the United States.

The embattled president made this known in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Friday, January 8, hours after the ban on his account was lifted by the micro-blogging platform.

He, however, maintained that he "totally disagrees with the outcome of the election", adding that he will pursue justice even after leaving office.

Legit.ng also reported that Marc Short, the chief of staff to the outgoing vice president, Mike Pence, was banned from entering the White House following the VP's refusal to overturn Joe Biden's win.

BREAKING: I'll not attend Biden's inauguration - Trump speaks on transition as Twitter lifts ban on his account

Trump was delusional with his claims of victory as the US president is continuing wielding all the state instruments to stop Biden's inauguration.

Pence, in a letter, addressed to the congress, had said he has no authority to block Biden's victory, a development that has left Trump fuming and ranting on his social media page.

