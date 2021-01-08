Home | News | General | Breaking: Ben Carson, Trump’s son attack Twitter for deleting US president’s account

By Nwafor Sunday

US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, and Donald Trump Jr, Saturday criticized Twitter for deleting the U.S President’s account from its site.

The micro-blogging site had on Wednesday banned Trump from publishing/posting information on the site.

This however, is not unconnected to the protest at Capitol Hill, Washington, which Trump was accused of instigating. Other social media platforms like, Facebook and Instagram equally banned Trump.

On Saturday Trump’s account was permanently deleted from Twitter, leaving him no choice but to stay clear from the site.

Reacting Ben Carson, said: “You want to ban @realDonaldTrump , fine you’re a private company, but @Twitter deleting the President’s account which highlights this admin & its history is wrong. @Facebook & @instagram banning all images from the Capitol riot is a dangerous precedent to set. We aren’t in China.

“Silencing a significant number of voters and erasing history is no way to unite us; it only further divides. Big tech & social media platforms want to act like media orgs but don’t want to be held accountable with the rest of media. Speech should be free whether you agree or not.

“As a Nation we need to heal. I have not talked to anyone about invoking the 25th Amendment, and I am focused on finishing what I started in uplifting the forgotten women and men of America. It’s time to move toward peace. We are not each other’s enemies!”.

Also, Trump’s son condemned the act, saying: “Free Speech Is Under Attack! Censorship is happening like NEVER before! Don’t let them silence us. Sign up at http://DONJR.COM to stay connected! If I get thrown off my social platforms I’ll let you know my thoughts and where I end up.”

