SO SAD: See What Happened To The 18-Year-Old Girl Who Was Lodged In A Hotel By Two Yahoo Guys

A young girl has reportedly died after spending the night with two suspected ‘yahoo boys’ in Delta State …

The incident was said to have happened in a popular hotel in Owa community, Ika North LGA of Delta state.

The lady identified as Ogochukwu lodged in the hotel with the two boys over the weekend and was found lifeless in the hotel room after the boys checked out of the room.

Report has it that there was no sign of strangulation or stabbing was detected on the girl’s body.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident.

