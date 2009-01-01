Home | News | General | Hopes dashed as Supreme Court declares final judgement on Abacha loot

- The Supreme Court has again entertained a suit relating to Abacha funds stashed in foreign bank accounts

- The court gives reasons why it cannot rule in favour of the appellant of the legal action

- A Supreme Court justice, Ejembi Eko, revealed the legal fault of the lawsuit

A lawsuit filed by the Sani Abacha family seeking access to looted funds stashed in foreign bank accounts has been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

The late military head of state, General Sani Abacha, was reported to have looted and stashed funds in several foreign banks before his death on June 8, 1998.

General Sani Abacha was known as a harsh dictator.

Source: UGC

The court in its verdict on Friday, January 22, ruled that the case filed by Ali Abacha, the younger brother of the late head of state, lacked merit, The Nation reported.

A five-man panel of the court, in a unanimous judgment, declared that Ali Abacha’s suit was statute barred as at when it was commenced in April 2004 at the Federal High Court in Kaduna.

The court ruled that the case was not different from that of a son of the ex-dictator, Abba Mohammed Sani, which was earlier dismissed by the apex court on February 7, 2020.

According to Premium Times, the lead judgment was prepared by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, but read by Justice Ejembi Eko.

Justice Ejembi Eko stated that:

“It is pertinent to state at this juncture that a case with the same facts and issues was decided recently by this court in SC. 68/2010 Alhaji Abba Mohammed Sani Vs the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

“Although the appellants are different, the facts and issues in contention are the same. Both had their bank accounts in Switzerland and other countries frozen as result of the authorisation given to the Swiss law firm by the respondents.

“In conclusion, I find this appeal to be devoid of merit. It is hereby dismissed."

