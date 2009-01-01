Home | News | General | Okorocha finally clears air on alleged plan to dump APC, reveals next plan

- Senator Rochas Okorocha has said that he would not leave the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for another party

- Okorocha made this known on Saturday, January 23, in Owerri while addressing the party's stakeholders

- The former governor of Imo state noted that he is committed to APC than any other member in the state

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Senator Rochas Okorocha, the immediate past governor of Imo state, has said he still remains a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Nation reports that the senator representing Imo West also asked the public to disregard the speculation he has plans to leave the party.

Legit.ng gathered that Okorocha, who gave the clarification while addressing the members of the party's State Working Committee (SWC), zonal, LGA and ward executives of his faction of the party in the state at the weekend, stated nobody has a stake in APC more than himself.

Drama as Imo govt allegedly recovers ‘looted’ public equipment in Okorocha’s warehouse

Senator Rochas Okorocha said he has no plan to dump APC for another party. Credit: @realRochas

Source: Twitter

He said:

“I have not left APC. I am still in APC. Nobody has stakes in APC more than me. The worst insults I had in Imo and in the southeast in 2015 was because of APC and President Muhammadu Buhari."

Okorocha also revealed that Buhari was not aware of the injustice being meted out to the elected APC executives in Imo from the state to the ward levels.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Okorocha said that he and other progressive-minded politicians are muting a new political order ahead of 2023.

It was reported that he said this is as a result of the silent agitations and complaints across the country against the current state of the nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Okorocha said on Monday, January 18, that it is obvious that people are not satisfied with what is on the ground from their body language, adding that there is an urgent need for the regrouping of the ‘good politicians’ to restore public confidence in governance and save the country.

Like Trump, President Buhari will not be forgotten, Fayose says

The former governor insisted that the country needs political re-engineering, warning that Nigerians cannot be fooled again by mischievous politicians in 2023.

Do you think Tinubu can become Nigeria's next president | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General