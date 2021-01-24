Home | News | General | Ebonyi unrest: Gov. Umahi declares curfew to avert further killings
Ebonyi unrest: Gov. Umahi declares curfew to avert further killings



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 19 minutes ago
The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, at the weekend, imposed curfew on Effium community to avert further killings of farmers by unknown gunmen.

Recall that Effium community has since three days been engulfed by bloody clashes that erupted between two tribes, Effium speaking persons and Ezza indigenes..

The bloody clashes between the two tribes had, according to investigation, resulted in the killings of over seven persons and hundreds of houses razed.

Consequently, the Governor Umahi on Sunday imposed curfew on the area to avert further escalation of the crises.

Umahi made this known in a statement signed and forwarded to DAILY POST by the Commissioner of Information and State Orientation, Barr Uchenna Orji.

The statement reads in part: “The Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi deeply frowns at the unabated violence and wanton destruction of lives and property in Effium community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

“In his determination to restore peace and order, the Governor has imposed a curfew in Effium community from 4pm to 8am on a daily basis with effect from Sunday, 24th January, 2021, until normalcy returns to the affected community.

“The Governor further directs the Security Agencies to ensure the strict enforcement of the curfew and to deal decisively with any person or group of persons involved in killings and or destruction of property of the people no matter whose ox is gored,” he stated

