Nigerians react to photo of a young boy sitting beside a deity in a shrine, many say he is a spirit

- Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to an emerging photo of a young boy sitting beside a deity in a shrine

- Sharing the photo, a clergyman said that the coming generation will no longer have regards for the gods

- Some social media users opined that it is definitely a spirit sitting beside the deity and not a boy

Social media users have reacted to a photo of a young boy sitting beside a deity in what is claimed to be a shrine.

Sharing the controversial photo on Facebook, a clergyman identified as Ab Isong remarked that the coming generation will have total disregard for the gods.

He said what the young boy could be seen doing in the photo is something mothers will skin their kids for, even by merely pointing at it.

Picture of a boy sitting side by side a deity has got many talking Photo Credit: Ab Isong

Source: Facebook

Ab Isong wrote:

"The next generation will have no regard for the "gods"

See guts!

"In our days, Mummy will skin you alive for even pointing a finger ☺.

"What we fear is fearing us!"

Reacting, a lady named Aritee Bee said:

"Yes a song writer says that our tomorrow will be greater than today, is not just about our destinies alone but to also put other things in order."

Uddy Umana Emma commented:

"Then before you walk and pass this kind of place you need to cross fingers ha ha ha."

Paul Ekene Ojeih reacted:

"This looks like a grave yard and not the abode of a god. Even if it's the residence of a god, kudos to the boy. We don't believe in powerless gods still this is a grave yard as evident from various tomb stones."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a deadly Okija Shrine had invited a Catholic priest to the shrine.

In a yet to be understood reasoning, the shrine had invited the Rector of Imo State Polytechnic (IMOPOLY), Umuagwo to appear at the shrine located in Anambra state.

The rector declined the invitation saying that he doesn't respond to lower deities.

He said: “As a Catholic priest, I am a priest of the highest deity. It is absurd for me to honour an invitation from a lower deity”.

The rector said that his invitation might be due to his recent actions against fake results at the institution.

